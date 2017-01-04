Navigation path
Horizon 2020
The EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.
For more on project funding and the Horizon 2020 Programme, visit the H2020 web site

 Research Information Centre

Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2017  

Here are some of the most recent articles to be published.

Photo of the tubes for underfloor heating
  Enhancing energy efficiency across diverse urban areas
Retrofitting buildings across entire city districts with modern insulation, heating systems and other new construction techniques is a cost-effective way to improve energy efficiency. But the variety of urban areas in Europe means there is no one-size-fits-all solution. EU-funded researchers have developed a macro-level modelling tool for sustainable district retrofitting that takes into account Europe's broad urban diversity.

Photo of the mans hand with martphone and fameous monuments on it
  Adapting heritage environments to modern requirements
An EU-funded project has developed and brought to market unique tools and methodologies for ensuring historical buildings meet modern environmental and energy efficiency standards while preserving their original character.

Photo of the children with hands painted with colorful paints
  Children's eye-movements provide insights into language development
A team of EU-funded researchers from Germany, Russia and the Netherlands is using eye-tracking technology to better understand the speech development of bilingual children, and to distinguish the natural mistakes they make in speech from those of children with genuine linguistic impairments.

Photo of seafood
  A fresh splash for Aquaculture
In a fish farm in the west of Scotland around 1,000 tons of salmon are bred every year. Marine biologists think today’s European aquaculture can become more imaginative, more profitable, more efficient and more sustainable.

Image of the milky way at night
  Embracing the darkness beyond standard physics
Much of the material composing the cosmos is dark matter, a strange substance we can't see or touch. So how do we know it's there? Actually, we don't, but scientists largely agree that it must be, inferring its presence from gravitational effects observed in space. An EU-funded project is analysing cosmic rays in a bid to find further clues.

Image of the seismograph
  A FEAT of earthquake research
The sudden earthquakes that hit the headlines can be catastrophic. However, much slower ruptures release energy more safely. An EU-funded researcher is identifying how these little-understood slow ruptures occur, their precursory signals and how they are linked to fast earthquakes - information that could one day help develop early warning systems.

Image image of a man with marked joints
  A targeted approach to treating osteoarthritis
Nanocarriers are tiny substances that can be used to transport other materials, such as drugs, to specific areas of the body. The EU-funded TARGETCARE project plans to use them to treat joint and intervertebral disc diseases - improving patients' mobility and quality of life.

DEMO testing ‎of aluminium melting furnace by plasma-induction hybrid technology in Tecnalia's facilities in February 2014
  Heating up European relations: researchers turn industrial furnaces green
Heavy industries like metal foundries, glass, ceramic and cement makers rely on large, energy-guzzling furnaces to heat materials during processing. But the drive to make processes more economical and ecological requires new, more efficient technologies.

Photo of child with a violin
  Musicians virtuosity shows cues for hard of hearing
At a lively cocktail party, a noisy bar or busy restaurant, musicians are best at following conversations, and brain scans are revealing how this can be used to help the hard of hearing.

Picture of the hands lying on one another
  An in-depth look at the EU's response to transboundary crises
How should the EU respond to ongoing and future crises? The EU-funded research project TransCrisis seeks to advance understanding of the EU's capacity to handle transboundary emergencies.

Image of the word VOICE
  Voicing a new option for online security
The EU-funded OCTAVE project is developing an innovative voice verification system combined with user authentication as a cloud service that could replace the use of passwords for online security.

Photo of factory chimney
  Diamonds could help slow climate change
Researchers are building a diamond-based device that can remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and transform it into valuable chemicals, including fuel.

Photo of green grass
  Advice for farmers on best grass for biofuels
Farmers and growers of perennial grass for biomass are using the results of an EU-funded project that investigated new strains, seeking higher productivity and increased stress tolerance.


  New production processes promise to lower cost of biopharmaceuticals
Drugs derived from biological sources play a major role in modern healthcare, but producing them cost-effectively to keep up with rising demand is a major challenge for the pharmaceutical industry. EU-funded researchers are developing more efficient biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes that should expand patients' access to these highly effective therapies.

  Hot electronics get magnetic cool
The EU-funded HYMAGINE project has combined conventional electronic transistors with new magnetism-based 'spintronic' devices to improve information processing speeds and reduce energy consumption.

  Understanding the health benefits of fermented foods
EU-funded researchers have developed an affordable data analysis toolbox for finding and interpreting the genomic sequence of fermented food - the key to better understanding their potential benefits and risks.

  New technology lets scientists see, touch and smell on the nanoscale
The next generation of electronics - in everything from computers to mobile devices - relies on circuits and features at the tiniest of scales. But for scientists and engineers to understand what is happening at the nanoscale, a new generation of microscopes is needed to 'see', 'touch' and 'smell' at scales just a fraction of the size of a human hair.

  Sustainable cities of the future: harnessing all the expertise
The EU-backed Urban-Nexus project has designed and tested novel approaches, including café style debates and visualisation techniques, to help promote multi-stakeholder dialogue and knowledge sharing in cities and regions. The goal: more integrated sustainable urban development for cities of the future.

  Skincare science under the sea
What if the secret of youth lies under the sea? Marine biodiversity is rich in sources for medicine and cosmetic science, as Spanish researchers are discovering on the Mediterranean coast.

  Cloud computing: quality control
The use of cloud-based systems is expanding so quickly that their quality and security can sometimes be compromised. In response, the EU-funded SENECA project is identifying key challenges facing the development of cloud software, infrastructure and operations.

  What does every crisis have in common?
The recession, an ash cloud, floods, a food scandal or terrorist attacks; each event is different, but is it possible that they behave in a similar way? Social scientists are identifying characteristics of crises to help us prevent them from happening and respond when they occur.

  Adding 'sparkle' to ultra-hard tools
By applying innovative laser techniques to ultra-hard machine tool materials, such as diamonds, the DIPLAT project has shown the way to better performance. Their technology has led to the launch of a spin-off company and market-ready products that could help EU industry to lower costs and improve quality.

  Drought-resistant crops provide food for thought
EU-funded scientists are developing dedicated biomass crops that are drought tolerant so that they can be grown on land unsuitable for food crops. This will help sustainable bio-based energy and raw materials to succeed in Europe without applying pressure on food resources.

  Mind the gap: coordinating urban development in Europe
JPI Urban Europe will bring together urban development research and social innovation projects under a single transnational call for projects, ENSUF, in a bid to foster growth, job creation, innovation and sustainability across European cities. Nearly 50 proposals have been received.

  Retraining the immune system may hold key to diabetes prevention
People with Type 1 diabetes could one day see the faulty cells in their pancreas either restored to health or replaced with new ones thanks to new research that could improve the lives of millions of people around Europe.

  Achieving sharper optical tools with plasma and metamaterials
An EU-funded project has given researchers a clearer insight into how the next generation of optical tools - including medical diagnostic devices and security detectors - could be achieved.

  Participation and the young
How do young people participate in decisions that concern them and their involvement at the local level? There are many ways they get involved, not all of which are recognised in formal ways. A new EU-funded project is exploring how the rising generation engages with public debate.

  Using satellite data to monitor the quality of inland lakes
Pollutants are known to enter rivers, lakes and coastal waters, damaging and threatening drinking water and crucial habitats. Unfortunately, in situ water quality sampling is costly, time consuming and often unrealistic over vast areas. The EU-funded GLaSS project has developed a system to help monitor global lakes and water reservoirs remotely.

