Convert article(s) to PDF No article selected

You have selected several articles.

The conversion to PDF could take some time... Thank you for your patience.



Search articles Notes:

To restrict search results to articles in the Information Centre, i.e. this site, use this search box rather than the one at the top of the page. After searching, you can expand the results to include the whole Research and Innovation web site, or another section of it, or all Europa, afterwards without searching again. Please note that new content may take a few days to be indexed by the search engine and therefore to appear in the results. Other top stories

Fixing the faults in immune systems



Europeans will be able to compare cancer care



Robots to the rescue



One small step for a protein...



The same but different: EU researchers look for 'green' carbon fibres





Print to PDF! Now you can easily convert your own selection of articles into a single PDF file! Simply click in the box alongside any article in a list or above the title on any article page to add to your collection. When you have completed your shopping, click the Convert to PDF button near the top of the right-hand column to produce the file. But be careful, if you have selected a lot, this may take some time! Once the file has been produced you can view it online or save it to your computer; and there are even bookmarks in the file to help you find the beginning of each article.

Video reports In this section you can find all the recent articles based on Futuris videos from Euronews. The text is in English only, but the videos are in 13 languages including Arabic, Farsi, Turkish and Russian.



Using this site The Research and Innovation Information Centre gives you access to thousands of articles and interviews from several sources, including over 450 Success Stories, 2000 Research Headlines and more.

Articles have been carefully indexed under 18 themes and some 70 sub-themes to help you find information on a specific research topic. There are also some Special Collections of articles on such topics as HIV/AIDS, Volcanoes etc.

Every article can be converted to PDF and shared via social media and email.

