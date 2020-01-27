For three decades, the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize (#NataliPrize) has honoured the courage of journalists whose stories shine a light on the common challenges facing our planet and its people. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize returns to support international partnerships and inspire a new generation of reporters. It rewards excellent reporting on the topics of:

inequality

poverty eradication

sustainable development

environment, biodiversity, climate action

digital

jobs and employment

education and skills development

migration

healthcare

peace, democracy and human rights

The #NataliPrize was created by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), and named after Lorenzo Natali, a precursor to the international partnerships approach to global challenges impacting society.